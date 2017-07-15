Ferrero promoted to lieutenant at ceremony

Surrounded by family and friends, a Lawton police detective was promoted to the rank of lieutenant during a ceremony on Friday.

Lt. Jacob Ferrero, who began his career with the Lawton Police Department in November 2005, smiled as his wife, Sara, and his two children, 5-year-old Emily and 8-year-old Lucas, pinned new badges onto his uniform.

Chief of Police James Smith said the promotion to lieutenant will make Ferrero supervisor of a patrol team in the Lawton Police Department Patrol Division, the largest division in the department.

"It's a huge testament to the time and work he put in," Smith said. " ... Our new supervisors are coming with a wealth of experience. They're coming out of doing all types of investigations, from homicides to car thefts and missing persons. I think one time he (Ferrero) found a porcupine lying on the street," Smith added, jokingly.

In light of the promotion, Ferrero said, "It's an honor to be able to serve my community and have this opportunity to lead other officers."

Sara Ferrero, a forensic biologist with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, said he will be able to provide guidance to other officers as they learn their duties.

Third-grader Lucas said he was very happy about his dad's promotion and admires his dad for being a police officer who "keeps us safe."

Ferrero has been striving to keep the Lawton community safe for nearly 12 years, and he dedicated the first six-and-a-half years to working in the patrol division, which included being a field training officer.

Deputy Police Chief William Hines, who read Ferrero's biography at the ceremony, also said that in March 2012, Ferrero transferred to the Lawton Police Department Criminal Investigation Division; Ferrero "investigated property and persons' crimes, maintained the sex offender registry and was responsible for processing all cell phones and video evidence." Ferrero remained in the Criminal Investigation Division until his promotion ceremony on Friday.