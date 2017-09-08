Felony charge alleges man tried to video teen in shower

A Lawtonian accused of making a video of a teen girl showering has been charged with a felony.

Johnny Sanchez, 21, of 330 SE Warwick Way was charged with procuring indecent photos or videos, and he remains in custody in lieu of $25,000 bond.

According to an affidavit filed in Comanche County District Court, the teen told her father she found Sanchez's phone concealed in the bathroom and positioned at such an angle that it could capture a video of her showering.

After the girl's father reported the incident, officers arrived at Sanchez's house, and Sanchez admitted to filming the girl while she was showering, according to the affidavit. He returns to court for a preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. Oct. 26.