Fatal city blaze still under investigation

The Monday night fire that killed one person and hospitalized at least two remains under investigation by the Lawton Fire Marshal's office.

Lawton police and fire responded to a blaze that broke out around 8:45 p.m. at Cambridge Estates Apartments, 4315 Southeast Camelot Drive. Confirmation about the number of people hospitalized was not available from the Fire Marshal on Tuesday afternoon, but more details are expected to be released today.

Residents reach out for support

Residents of Cambridge Estates are asking the Lawton-Fort Sill community for emotional, material and monetary support. In a YouTube video published by Casino Finds on Tuesday, residents named Debbie and Nathan discussed the severity of the fire and the need for donations.

Debbie said many people were displaced from their apartments, and they need clothing, shoes, jackets, furniture and food.

"Three people lost completely everything. These people are elderly and disabled," she said. "We have seven apartments affected. Three apartments were completely destroyed."

Nathan said the apartment manager will set up a box for donations at the office, which remains open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. during the week.