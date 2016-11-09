Family Promise to make move

Family Promise of Lawton will now have improved facilities to better help newly homeless families in need during their most tumultuous times.

The outreach group recently completed a transition from its old offices to a new location, which formerly housed the J. Roy Dunning Children's Shelter. The shelter closed May 31 and the building sat empty until the board opted to allow Family Promise of Lawton to take it over, said Courtney Risch, director of Family Promise.

"We started moving over in August," she said. "So it was a pretty quick turnaround for the building. Since both of our organizations had such similar goals, it was really a no-brainer for them."

Family Promise helps newly homeless families get back on their feet by providing places to stay and facilities to help make them feel more comfortable. The expanded space at the new building will give families more space to themselves, and the kitchen facilities will offer new opportunities for cooking classes and other learning activities in the future. Risch said Family Promise won't accept more clients at a given time, but the move will make them more comfortable.

"Before, at our old office, they were almost on top of each other at times when we were at full capacity," she said. "When you're in this type of situation, sometimes you just need to close the door and have some space to yourself for a while. We can do that here now."

The expanded facilities will help Family Promise offer more services to its clients and the community. Risch has plans to add a food and clothing closet, where community members can donate supplies. Risch said the organization has always accepted donations, but they had to be quickly distributed because Family Promise simply didn't have space at the old facility. The additional room will also allow clients to leave their belongings at Family Promise when they leave to go to a shelter.