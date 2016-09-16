Family Promise officially settled into its new office with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

Dignitaries and representatives from across Lawton gathered at the former J. Roy Dunning children's shelter to commemorate the new facility for one of Lawton's most important outreach organizations. Members of the Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce stretched a long red ribbon across the front of the building for Courtney Risch, director, to cut with perhaps the largest pair of scissors she's ever used.

"This is so amazing," she said. "I can't begin to express what this building means to us and how it will help us improve our services."

Former Family Promise board members, dignitaries and other visitors toured the home, which has remained relatively untouched since J. Roy Dunning was closed May 30. Risch said the shelter took such good care of the building, extensive repairs weren't needed. The organization moved in in August and has continued to serve its clients without interruption. Anna Claire Kuchta, a former Family Promise board member, said she was pleased to see more room for the group.

"I'm delighted to see all of this space for them," she said. "It's going to help them in so many ways."

Family Promise helps homeless families with children get back on their feet and become productive members of society once again. The organization partners with local churches to offer a place to stay and a meal to eat while workers help the parents find employment and help them save their money so that they can move out on their own. Eli Williamson, a member of the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lawton, which helps Family Promise, said she's been amazed by the work Family Promise has done.