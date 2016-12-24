Family creates Christmas town

You can't accuse Roland and JoAnn Robinson of not having holiday spirit they're surrounded by it.

They have lived at 611 SW Jimmy Doolittle for 12 years and keep expanding their property and their beautiful scenery.

The scene is right out of a story book, with lots of Santas, stars, decorated trees and twinkling lights. The couple has been married for 45 years this year and are happy to have a large family of three children, 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.

Roland and his son, Roland Robinson Jr., are continuing the legacy of "Shotgun Flats," which is what the family calls the spread, where buildings are constructed every year.

Included in the "town" within Lawton are a saloon, a jail, a grocery store, an outhouse, and many, many rooms that have been added through the years.

"We began this project with three apartments that were trashed," Roland Robinson said. "We began working on two of the apartments and my mother came to live with us. After my mother had moved out, the apartment burned and we lost a lot of items. It was a real setback, but the main thing about the incident was that Mom was OK."

Roland Robinson has been interested in the Old West and the old way of living for a long time.

"I enjoy the Old West and like to read about it," he said. "I had been mowing the lot across the street for four or five years because I liked to see it mowed and could see how beautiful it was and the owner of the property came by one day and told me that he owed me some money. I told him no, that he didn't owe me any money and if it was ever for sale, I would like to buy it. He came back and I bought the property. Last year, we had over 200 people come through the Haunted House that we set up on that property. Everyone really enjoyed the animation of the props and there were many screams heard."

Roland was born and raised in New Mexico and came to Fort Sill in 1968 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam.

"I came back here to Fort Sill, and met JoAnn at Wayne's Drive-Inn," he said. "We fell in love and married while she was still attending Lawton High.

"I married him in January, and I graduated from Lawton High in May," JoAnn Robinson said. "My dad said that was the only way I could marry him is that I finished high school, and that's what I did."

In 1981, he was approved for disability from the Army. He has plenty to keep him busy, with his son by his side.

He is on disability now, but he and JoAnn worked very hard throughout their lives. They worked in the theaters around Lawton for a long while, besides other places in town.

"I told JoAnn to quit working and she did for a while, but she went back to work and has been at The Lawton Constitution for 29 years and counting," he said. "In March, she will have been there for 30 years."

The next project for the growing town will be a restaurant, complete with dishes, tables and serving dishes, with pedal cars and Tonka Toys outside.

Roland Robinson and his son have used recycled fences to build walls, and other recycled materials have been used in constructing several rooms added to the original structure.