Family contributes $60,000 to Tech Center students

Frank Richards is best known in Lawton as a real estate developer. For some students at Great Plains Technology Center, he and his wife Donna are best known as people who helped change their lives.

The Richardses this year have contributed $60,000 to the Great Plains Technology Center Foundation for money that can take some of the bumps or sinkholes out of the path to a brighter future.

The foundation which also raised $46,000 from its recent scholarship luncheon provides not only scholarships but also emergency grants that can help students overcome what might otherwise be a career-ending problem.

The grants can be anything from money for a tank of gas to emergency child care to replacing a stolen computer that a student needed to replace to be able to continue her education.

Dr. George Bridges, president of the foundation's board and also a member of the tech center board, said the scholarships allow students who previously had little hope of breaking out of generational poverty and opportunity to make new lives not only for themselves but for their children and grandchildren.

"If you can get the cycle broken and give them a hand up ... it's a life-changing thing," he said.

Glen Boyer, executive director of the foundation, likes to talk about Frank Richards' ability to "punch a hole in the wind."

That comes from Frank Richards' days as a hunter, when even though he didn't have the natural stride of his fellow hunters he was always at the front of the pack.

"I've been blessed with being able to walk fast for a little guy," the 98-year-old said. "Plus, as a child growing up I didn't want to be in the back of the crowd."

Frank Richards said he was "trying to punch a hole in the wind," and Boyer said that's what the Richardses are doing with their donation, which is the largest individual gift ever provided to the foundation. It allows students to "see on the other side a better life."