Fairgrounds considers replacing broke-down tractor

Comanche County Fairgrounds Executive Director Richard Pool is pursuing leads on either leasing or purchasing a new tractor after its old one broke.

Pool said the gear on the crankshaft of the fairgrounds' Case tractor broke, and that's what drives the camshaft and the fuel injector. He said it would cost $18-20,000 to put a new motor in. In the meantime, it's costing $2,500 a month to rent a tractor.

Trustees Charles Lupi, David Dorrell and Ike Higdon all leaned toward leasing rather than buying a new tractor. Trustee Jerry Krasser was less inclined to take that view, as he said that when it's time to turn in the leased tractor, it must be in its original condition. Anything damaged must be replaced. He was concerned about the potential of having to pay $45,000 in repairs at the end of the lease.

Chairman Mark Henry said the board will leave the options in the hands of the director and the committee assigned to look into it.

In his director's report, Pool reviewed recent events and previewed upcoming ones, among them the Comanche County Free Fair (Sept. 5-10), the Care to Cure Car Show (Sept. 16), the Tough Man competition (Sept. 30), Texas Longhorn Breeders Association's Horn Showcase (Oct. 4-7), Oktoberfest (Oct. 13-14) and the Goodyear Halloween party (Oct. 28).