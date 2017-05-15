FA leader makes general

The commandant of the U.S. Army Field Artillery (FA) School and chief of the FA branch received his first star, his own flag and a canister representing the first volley fired in his honor at a promotion ceremony Monday.

Brig. Gen. Stephen J. Maranian's family turned out in force to support him and his wife, Cynthia. The crowd included his father, Jack; the families of his brother, Ara, and sister, Jennifer; his mother-in-law, Clethie Hall; and many more.

"I really can't think of a better way to start a week here at Fort Sill," Fort Sill Commander Maj. Gen. Brian J. McKiernan said. "There's no better way to start than to be on the Old Post Quadrangle listening to the 77th Army Band, taking in the spectacle that is our mighty Half Section, enjoying all the pageantry that is a Fort Sill ceremony. But most of all, taking an opportunity to recognize the accomplishments and more importantly, the potential and the future contributions of a great Army leader."

McKiernan said this serves as a powerful reminder to him about keeping important things important, and the importance of families.

"What an exceptional journey by an exceptional leader. It's what gives me comfort and confidence in our Army, because they have a way of recognizing leadership and finding the right leaders to lead our Army," McKiernan said.

McKiernan said this makes Maranian the first American-born general officer of Armenian descent and provides yet another reason to celebrate his success.

"For me, Steve is emblematic of that humble servant-leader that we seek to lead our soldiers on the modern battlefield. And I know that because of his humility, he would never have dreamed, imagined or dared to see himself standing where he is today, about to pin on the rank of brigadier general," the post commander said.