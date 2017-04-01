Expert sheds light on biggest threats on school campuses

A report of an active shooter, a person targeting random people, on a K-12 school campus is something nightmares are made of. But between 1998 and 2013, the biggest individual cause of death on K-12 campuses was attributed to vehicles in school parking lots, said Michael Dorn, executive director of Safe Havens International.

Out of 2,000 deaths (rounded number) on school properties in the United States during those 15 years, only 62 can be attributed to active shooters and 525 to vehicles in parking lots, he said.

In fact, despite what is reported and shared by many media outlets, he said, K-12 schools are much safer now.

"Our schools are actually much safer now than they were 30 years ago. The data is incontrovertible on that. It is not what the media reports. It is not what people in my field report, it is a very lucrative business. Frightening people pays," Dorn said. "But in reality, our homicide rate is half of what it was 30 years ago for K-12 schools. And we have 22 million more students than we had back then."

Dorn, an international authority on safe schools with an extensive background in law enforcement and antiterrorism, was at Great Plains Technology Center on Tuesday to give two seminars a professional development school safety seminar for staff and educators from Great Plains and other area schools and an evening presentation. Showing videos of various scenarios featuring angry parents, students or other individuals, Dorn emphasized the need for schools to have rehearsed, practical and validated safety plans for many different possible threat situations in place that can be launched by more than one individual.

The evening presentation "School Safety, Fact Versus Fiction" included information about safety and bullying for parents and other community members.

Traffic safety

The risk is that schools and the community may focus all their prevention and security on the rare catastrophic events and ignore the everyday situations such as vehicle and pedestrian safety in the campus parking lots, he said.

"The data is really clear, the rate of risk from homicide is dramatically lower then it used to be. What we are trying to get people to do is have a much more holistic view and we are going to talk about other risks," Dorn said.

When Safe Havens assesses a school in the United States and mentions deaths from vehicles or vehicle/pedestrian encounters, the staff is always surprised.The advice he and other Safe Havens' presenters give is to "tell the parents," and have them teach their children about traffic safety.