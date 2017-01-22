Exhibit shows 'Faces Behind the Scene' for civil rights

Southwest Oklahomans are invited to learn about the 1963 March on Washington at a free showing of the "Faces Behind the Scene" history exhibit Saturday.

The exhibit, which highlights the people behind the 1963 March those who helped organize and fund and participated in the event will be shown, free of charge, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Unity Next Community Center, 1502 SW Ave. I.

The exhibit uses graphics, television footage, picket signs and photos to depict the emotions, passions and search for jobs and freedom. MacArthur High School science teacher Kimberly Jones said she came up with the idea after visiting the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Jones, MacArthur students, drama and speech teacher Malinda Rust and the school's Robotics Team built and developed the exhibit which filled an entire wall in the front hallway of MacArthur High during the exhibit's first showing Jan. 12.

The 1960s-era television sets with laptops inside showing black and white footage of the March garnered the most attention from the students, Jones said. Jones and Rust purchased the old televisions at Goodwill and pre-engineering teacher Todd Wallace's robotics students removed all the wiring and tubes so the laptops could be inserted. Rust and her stage production students helped paint parts of the exhibit, including the picket signs that replicate the signs at the march.

Although many people know about the event at which Martin Luther King Jr. gave his famous "I Have a Dream" speech, "people don't know much about the two guys who were the organizers," Jones said. The display highlights A. Phillip Randolph and Bayard Rustin, civil rights leaders instrumental in bringing together religious, labor and civil rights groups and planning the three-hour event.

Those who view the exhibit may be surprised by some of the photos of celebrities also instrumental in raising funds or supporting the march.