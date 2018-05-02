EMS building management firm named

The Lawton Board of Education approved Crossland Construction Company Inc., Monday as the construction manager-at-risk for the Eisenhower Middle School and safe room projects.

The board also approved the construction-related contract for the pre-construction phase of Eisenhower Middle School and safe rooms at eight elementary schools with Architects in Partnership, to work with Crossland, the construction manager. Crossland's pre-construction services for Eisenhower and the safe room projects came in at $35,450. Board members Patty Neuwirth and Carla Clodfelter were part of the final selection committee.

A construction manager-at-risk is on site every day because they have a vested interest in the project completing on-time and meeting all expectations, said Kyle Smith, executive director of Operations, Lawton Public Schools. When Freedom Elementary was built, an architect was used to lead the project. As an architect, they were not on site everyday. With a constructor manager, they will be on site and are able to negotiate and manage the operations.

The flu

Superintendent Tom Deighan updated the board on the current status of both teacher and student absences since the flu has had a major impact on school districts, resulting in Lawton and most surrounding districts closing down for one day on Jan. 26.

"To give you an idea, at our peak absences we had 2,600 students missing, which is 18.7 percent (of students). ... Our teachers peaked at 12 percent (missing)," Deighan said, explaining that Lawton never reached the peak of 25 percent that some of the smaller districts experienced.