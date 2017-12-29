Employee hits panic button, foils robbery

An employee declined to give up cash in an attempted robbery late Wednesday at Taco Bueno, 1042 Northwest 38th.

Lawton Police Officer Justin Johnson reported that the employee said someone he didn't know entered the restaurant, walked around the counter and demanded money.

The employee hit the panic button and told the suspect, "No, I am not giving you the money," the report states. The suspect pointed a pistol at the employee, still demanding the cash.

The employee refused once more, and the suspect fled.