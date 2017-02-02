Elmo's 'huge' news baffles, disappoints reporters

The timing of the arrival of spring took a back seat Wednesday when Elmer Thomas Elmo appeared for his annual Prairie Dog Day forecast.

That's because Elmo, dean of the prairie dog prognosticators in Elmer Thomas Park, is whiskers deep in politics.

Each year Elmo has a news conference in the park on Feb. 1 in an attempt to upstage Punxsutawney Phil; and while he had some choice comments about Phil and his minions in the liberal media he was mostly concerned about his political career.

"I have been approached by high-level people in the administration about taking on huge reponsibilities," Elmo told reporters bundled up against the early-morning chill. "I am not at liberty to disclose exactly what those duties are, but, trust me, they're so great that it would blow your mind if you knew what they were."

Then he squinted into the low-hanging sun and fished into an empty bag of Cheetos and pulled out only orange dust.

"But you should know that there are people in Washington who are pushing back against me," he said as he carefully licked the dust from his paws. "They are refusing even to take my nomination for the job and it's a great job, although I can't tell you what it is to the Senate for confirmation."

A TV reporter working on his fifth cup of cold coffee was perplexed. Haven't nominees for all the jobs that require Senate confirmation been announced?

Elmo bristled.

"That's what they want you to believe," he said, drawing up to his full height of 10 inches. "My job is so important it can't even be discussed in public."

Who is they?

"You know," Elmo said. "They, them; look, if you're going to nitpick, you can just go to the back of the line with the CNN crew. Do your own research. I'm done with you."

Would the new job have something to do with national security?

"Yes, yes, that's exactly right. A matter of vital national security. The nation can't be secure without it, that's for sure."

A bit of the mystery was revealed when a newspaper reporter stooped to pick up a piece of paper that had blown from Elmo's burrow.

"This form is for a background check for a job called 'snack food factory inspector' with the U.S. Department of Agriculture," she said. "Is that the top-level job you're talking about?"

Elmo scurried to her and grabbed the paper from her hand.

"That's classified," he said in his best imitation of a growl, which wasn't convincing. "This is top secret, need-to-know, paws-only stuff."

Snack food inspector? What's so important about that?

Elmo couldn't help himself, classified information or not.

"That's what I would expect from an elitist like you," he said as he reached into his burrow and pulled out a half dozen bags of snacks.

"When was the last time you had Gravee Bon Bons," he said, pointing to a greasy brown bag. "Or Hooves Aplenty? No, you're too good to eat that, aren't you?

"There are millions of regular Americans who love those delicacies and untold millions of children and somebody has to make sure they're safe and fresh and available 24/7."

"Besides," he said, "did you know many of these products are not even made in this country? Or that they contain ingredients imported from places with weird names? If our enemies really wanted to hurt us, all they would have to do is tamper with the snack supply chain. Gives me the willies just thinking about it. But I want you to know that I would be willing to sample every batch of snacks from every factory just to make sure we're safe. That's how much I love this country."

The thought of Hooves Aplenty drove some of the more queasy media to their vans. Elmo, seeing the crowd was evaporating, had another announcement.

"But I haven't forgotten my responsibilities to the local folks," he said, raising his voice to catch the journalists slinking away. "I stand by my plans to build a wall around the park to keep us safe from predators."