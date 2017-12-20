Elgin students soldiers for day

A trio of Elgin Middle School students laced up their combat boots and joined the Army for a day at Cameron University.

The school partnered with Cameron University's military science department and Fort Sill to help Johnny Gann, Tanner Wiles and Aaron Pamplin live the life of real soldiers Tuesday. Under the watchful eye of military science department chair Lt. Col. Seth Hall, the three learned to march, explored combat vehicles and weaponry, ate MREs, learned strategy and were awarded for their efforts with certificates and medals. The day as a life of a soldier was a wish granted for each student as part of Elgin Middle School's ongoing Winter Wishes program.

"Col. Hall's son goes to Elgin Middle School, so I reached out to him to do something special for the three boys," said Rachel Bucher, coordinator. "He was more than happy to help us out with this today."

Five of Hall's students currently on winter break volunteered to help with the students. Fort Sill also stepped in and offered soldiers and equipment from Bravo Battery, 3rd Battalion, 13th Field Artillery to make a truly authentic experience. Bucher said she was taken back by the amount of resources put forth by both Cameron and Fort Sill.

"They have a whole day of stuff planned for them," she said. "They put a lot of work into making this day special."

None of the students had any idea they would spend the day as soldiers until they each received calls from Principal Melissa Hitt to come to the office. Pamplin and Gann were both in math class at the time, preparing for a big test.

"I didn't know what I had done wrong," Pamplin said. "Why else would the principal call me to the office?"

Gann echoed similar reservations when his name was called.

"I was in the middle of math when she called for me," he said. "The first thing that went through my head was, 'what am I in trouble for now?' When your principal calls you, you better get going down there."

The boys weren't in trouble, but were rather being rewarded. They were joined by Wiles and taken to Cameron University's Burch Hall, where they were sworn in as soldiers for the day. After taking their oaths, they were issued uniforms and taught how to properly march. They then had the chance to check out three vehicles, including a Humvee and an Army ambulance. While working with the vehicles, the students had to done Army body armor something Pamplin didn't realize was so heavy. He was also almost too scared to touch anything.