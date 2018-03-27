Elgin student heading to National Spelling Bee

"Unsuitable" that's the word an Elgin Middle School student needed to spell in order to win the Central Oklahoma Spelling Bee.

After 26 rounds and more than four hours of intense competition, Shawn Terrado, a sixth-grader, was ready to collect her prize as winner. In front of a packed crowd at the Samis Education Center Auditorium of the Children's Hospital at the OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, the young student took a deep breath and spelled out "unsuitable" with ease.

"When I heard the word, I was confident I was going to be able to win," she said. "The runner-up had already missed their word, so I just have to spell mine and I would win."

Terrado has never shied away from the spotlight of the spelling bee. She's competed in spelling competitions since she was in first grade. It was an extracurricular activity her parents encouraged her to participate in and it eventually became second nature. She's since competed in competitions in the fourth, fifth and now sixth grades though she's never made it to the state level competition before. Her closest finish was a trip to the regional spelling bee in fifth grade while living in New York.

"I've always done well," she said. "I just haven't made it this far before. It's exciting."

The young spelling champion faced some stiff competition. Other spellers had to know words like "wikiwiki," "lordling" and "flotilla." When it came down to Terrado and her opponent, the latter misspelled "archivist" paving the way for a smooth victory.