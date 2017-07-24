Elgin Library aids kids with suppressed immune systems

ELGIN Children with suppressed immune systems can still enjoy reading time at the Elgin Community Library thanks to the efforts of Librarian Leslie Durham.

"I wanted to do something to help out children who can't come around larger groups because they have suppressed immune systems from cancer, organ transplants or something like that," she said.

Durham created Owen's Circle, named for her grandson, who battled brain cancer as an infant before succumbing to the disease. Children with compromised immune systems are invited to come to Owen's Circle at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday at the library. Durham provides face masks and disposable gloves for the children to wear at their parents' discretion. Extra precautions are taken to further reduce the risk of any sort of infection during the visit. Durham started the weekly gathering earlier in the summer and said she will continue it even after school starts up again in August.

"Even if there's just one child that comes in during that time, it's worth it," she said. "It gives them the chance to come to the library and enjoy some time here without being afraid of coming down with some sort of infection."