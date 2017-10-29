Electives would benefit from LPS bond

Because of a lack of uniforms and transportation for equipment, the Lawton High School marching band did not compete in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Athletic Association's West Regional marching contest last week.

"We actually opted not to enter," said Derek Griner, Lawton High band director, explaining that out of all the schools in the 6A class, "we're the only ones out there not in uniforms and it is kind of embarrassing. We're the only ones out there without a front ensemble a group of percussion instruments."

Without a trailer rig big enough to hold the equipment, an expensive truck rental along with other costs of going to Yukon for the competition is out of the question.

Besides those issues, which can be and are disheartening to students, some of the instruments are now held together with electrical tape, he said.

The lack of funding for band program uniforms, equipment and resources is indicative of the lack of funding for each elective or non-core program districtwide, along with no funding for the school libraries or the replacement of decades-old furniture.

Providing specific program funding for these programs and classes along with furniture for sites districtwide, accounts for $12.48 million of the $99.5 million proposed Student Investment Program bond issue to be decided Nov. 14.

Why are electives important?

Electives and non-core classes open new vistas; teach self-discipline, time management and how to work as a team; help young people find their passions as well as make connections to others. All that and more enrich each student's learning and school experience and their future lives, according to the educators.

"Students need a class that is going to let them express themselves. Sometimes they do that through writing, sometimes they do that through drawing. Some do that through music," Griner said. "Being in the band really gives them a sense of belonging and it is a place they feel welcome Ö it is its own little community."

Those words are true about any of the electives, including sports, drama, art, dance or agriculture education.

"They can create an overall more well-rounded student," said Malinda Rust, MacArthur High drama, speech and stage production teacher. "They are seeing cross-curriculum connections too (for example) connecting something in English to something in math" that they didn't understand before.

The electives teach many skills that can enhance their future adult lives. Not only does band teach teamwork, Griner said, "it allows them to strive for excellence playing half the notes correctly, that is unacceptable. Ö you have to push yourself and do it for the team, if not for yourself."

"The main focus of agriculture education and FFA programs are to provide students an outlet to gain hands-on learning experiences that impacts them every day ... said Lindsay Hoerbert, agriculture education teacher at Eisenhower High. The program helps foster leadership, personal growth and career success in the students. Recently six students in the program made it to the national-level competition in Indiana.

Students in middle schools taking non-core classes and high school students taking electives are still discovering their passions, their talents and their interests.

"Students can find in themselves things they didn't even know existed. If we don't provide opportunities to explore, those may be lost," Rust said.

Electives can't be ignored by students, since they are required to graduate high school. Depending on the course path, either a minimum of six or eight electives is required, according to Kim Elan, district information technology assistant.

How have students been affected?

The students' sense of pride is negatively affected when they have to show up in a marching contest with a T-shirt and slacks while the other bands have matching uniforms, Griner said.

But more importantly, next year Lawton High won't have enough tubas to accommodate two entering freshman who have been studying tuba for three years, he said, adding there isn't money available to repair instruments.

"At this point we're using electrical tape," he said.

Before the budget crisis, money for uniforms rotated through the schools. "Every seven years (Lawton High) would have the money allocated to buy new uniforms," which are about $300 each, Griner said.

Community boosters do help with all sorts of things, but new instruments are very expensive and "that is stretching help from outside sources thin," Griner said.

Gary Dees, director of athletics, said the students are not receiving as much attention as they used to because of the pressure to provide resources and safe equipment for all the students who want to participate in sports.

"It is tough; we just have to find resources and do what we can to find equipment. ... We usually find a way to get it done, but it is really taxing on the resources to get to do it," Dees said. "We don't have a budget for equipment and resources and we used to."

The athletic department now works with the money from ticket sales from football and other sports and it is disbursed to the schools, he said. "That is the money they have; they don't get any other money. A lot of these sports programs, they have to go out and fundraise."