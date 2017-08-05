Election flexibility for filing on Council agenda

Proposals to change municipal filing periods to agree with a recently amended Lawton City Charter and to update city building codes will top the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session will begin at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th Street and C Avenue.

The proposed election ordinance will amend existing city code setting guidelines for municipal elections, or those for mayor and City Council seats. In November, city voters agreed to charter amendments that, among other actions, allows Chapter 2 of City Code to set the dates for the municipal primary and general elections. Until the charter was amended, those dates were set in the charter, but those dates have had to be amended twice in recent years as the State of Oklahoma continues to narrow the window during which municipal elections may be held.

As a compromise, the charter now allows primary elections to be held in August of even-numbered years and September of odd-numbered years (the general election would still coincide with November state and federal general elections). That means this year's municipal primary election is Sept. 12, while the general election is Nov. 14.