Election Board tribe chair suspended

The Comanche Business Committee has suspended the tribe's election board chairperson from acting in the Sept. 24 run-off election.

In a letter signed Wednesday by Vice Chair Susan Cothren and committee members Johnathan Poahway and Clyde Narcomey, Sandra Gallegos was removed from her post for allegedly "disrupting and frustrating" the sign-in process for the Aug. 27 special general council meeting. She is accused of "assuming the duties" of Cothren as interim chairperson at council meetings by declaring the meeting had ended while people were registering and by directing the rest of the election board staff to vacate the meeting.

The letter effectively ends Gallegos' term in office by citing an election board ordinance regarding Business Committee authority.

Tribe law enforcement has been directed to retrieve all equipment and property related to the election board's activities and Gallegos is restricted from election activities and locations during the election process other than for her to exercise her right to vote.

The Business Committee action follows a special general council meeting Aug. 27. The meeting was called to hear Poahway's appeal of the election board's denial of his protest of general election race with Jack Codopony Sr. (Poahway contended that he received a majority of the votes cast but the election board had calculated "no votes" in calculating the percentage of votes for each candidate.)