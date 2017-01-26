Eisenhower a 'School of Character'

Eisenhower High School was designated as a "School of Character" by Character.org Tuesday, one of only 11 schools in Oklahoma.

Less than a year ago, the school was recognized as an "Emerging School of Character" after instituting character education initiatives into the curriculum and school culture in the summer of 2015. With Tuesday's designation as a "School of Character," Eisenhower High skipped over the "Honorable School of Character" designation that normally follows the emerging school designation.

"They said it couldn't be done ... and no one does it in two years," said Principal Charlotte Oates.

"We set up a positive environment where the students want to learn," said Laura Puccino, assistant principal and coordinator of character education at the school.

Impressive student initiatives

Programs that are now in the curriculum, many of them student-led, include Lead2Feed, Ignition, Partner's Club and Eagle Escorts and #Nested, a cyber anti-bullying program all meet the core values and mission of the school's touchstone "Eagles S.O.A.R. Success, Opportunity, Attitude and Responsibility."

The school sent a very detailed application in again earlier this year that highlights how the school rates in terms of the 11 core principles of character education as well as any positive changes that have occurred since the program was implemented. Positive changes that have occurred since character education was implemented as well as student-led programs include a more than 50 percent cut in tardiness, a cut in discipline referrals, and an increase in attendance, Puccino said.