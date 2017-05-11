Eighth-graders get hands-on look at careers

Every 25 minutes, the "thump, thump, thump" sound of a heart filled the Worley Center full of eighth graders as one of the Great Plains Technology Center's school students in the nursing program demonstrated how to take blood pressure readings.

Thursday was the last day of Great Plains Technology Center's weeklong annual Tech Know Zone event. The event introduces area eighth-graders to different career or education pathways that can be taken during their high school years if they are eligible. About 50 students from Tomlinson Middle School and about 30 from Sterling rotated every 20 minutes to five of the seven different career field stations set up in the Worley Center. The career program stations, each providing hands-on activities, included movie making, health sciences, engineering technology, biomedical technology, building a house, graphic design and Crime Scene Investigation: fingerprint analysis.

Similar to the Discovery Zone annual event for fifth-graders, Tech Know Zone offers a more in-depth view into each program.

"Some students who come here don't even know about Great Plains or what it offers," said retired teacher Patty Rider. Retired teachers at each station explained to the students how to take advantage of the programs in their high school years and the many career fields each program could lead to. If eligible and interested, students can start attending a Great Plains career program during their last two years of high school. Lawton students interested in pre-engineering can start taking classes at their high school in ninth grade and then transition to classes at Great Plains in 10th grade.

Tomlinson student Alaya Binder said she was very interested in the pre-engineering as she put away the snap circuits from her light board project before transitioning to the graphics design station.

"It's cool and something I think I can do," she said.

Area high school students enrolled in the specific career programs at Great Plains acted as instructors and role models for the eighth-graders.