EHS students list ways to honor 17 lives lost in Florida 

Wednesday marked the one-month anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida that transformed Valentine's Day into a day of trauma and heartbreak.

Students at Eisenhower High School, 5202 West Gore Boulevard, remembered the 17 victims 14 students and three staff members and honored their lives during a moment of silence on Wednesday afternoon.

Over the intercom that echoes throughout the classrooms and hallways, Eisenhower students read aloud the names and ages of the victims, as well as a list of ways they can "honor the 17."