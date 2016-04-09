Effort made to count homeless

Some 75 private nonprofits and churches, veterans' organizations and state and local government agencies will join with soldier volunteers from Fort Sill in conducting the fifth annual I Count campaign on Friday.

Jervis Jackson, campaign chairman, said he requested the help of 50 soldiers from the 75th Field Artillery Brigade.

"Usually, with the soldiers, we get a lot more than that, because even if their unit is not participating, some of the soldiers actually take leave to come and participate that day, if they hear about it," Jackson said.

A few individual volunteers will be accepted as well, if their hearts are really in the cause, according to James Taylor, who's heading up publicity for the campaign.

"The day begins at 7:30, here at the Lawton Housing Authority," said Jackson, who serves as the authority's director of the Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care. "We'll begin with a safety briefing for all the volunteers, and then we will have pre-identified those locations where we want to send the volunteers."

The volunteers are provided with strip maps to assist in locating homeless colonies or individuals, but past experience has shown the homeless often migrate from place to place. A leader will be assigned to each group. Volunteers will travel in pairs to conduct the survey.

This is a 24-hour, point-in-time count of all the homeless in a 16-county area of Southwest Oklahoma. Although all homeless will be counted, the goal is to capture an accurate count of all the homeless veterans to qualify for public and Veterans Administration (VA) support, such as the Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) vouchers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). With VASH, homeless veterans are eligible for housing, rent, utilities, security and help with moving. As more information is collected, the number of VASH vouchers assigned here continues to go up. Currently, 23 VASH vouchers have been issued here in Lawton, according to Cale Powers, licensed clinical social worker for the Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs.