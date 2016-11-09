Effort to identify homeless vets paying off

The local effort to identify and find help for homeless veterans is paying off, its sponsors say, but there's still more work to be done.

The Southwest Oklahoma Continuum of Care, with the help of the Association of the U.S. Army's Soldier and Family Council and other organizations, carried out its I Count survey of the homeless in a 16-county area on Friday. Working with the AUSA, 69 Fort Sill soldier volunteers carried out the legwork to find the homeless in Lawton, with an emphasis on identifying military veterans.

The ultimate goal is not just to count homeless; documenting their existence allows agencies like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to allocate resources such as housing vouchers, medical care and events like the annual Stand Down to the community.

Nate Slate, Oklahoma president for the AUSA, said the efforts are having an effect. The number of "street homeless" veterans, for example has dropped by half.

The collaboration between the AUSA and its partners including social service agencies, charities, church and veterans organizations and the Continuum of Care has attracted notice outside of Southwest Oklahoma. On Friday Stan Lenox III, Fourth Region AUSA president for Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana, was in town to watch the process in action.

"I wanted to be here personally and see the count today and see how this operates," he said.

"I want to take this plan right here as an action item ... throughout the rest of my region," he said, and eventually he hopes to make it a national project.

The program has proven to be sustainable, and while details may need modification elsewhere, the basic outline should be exportable to other communities.

"We've found something that works," said Jervis Jackson, director of the Continuum of Care.