Edwards gets Area 3 seat on LPS Board

After some people reached out and said she would be a good fit for the Lawton Board of Education vacant seat, Kelly Edwards threw her hat in the ring. She was appointed as Area 3 board member Thursday night and already plans to be a candidate for the same seat in February.

"I'm very excited about the opportunity and I have a big heart for the students and teachers in LPS and want to help the district in any way I can," Edwards said during a phone interview Friday.

The Area 3 seat term ends in February when a school board election is held, and Edwards is interested in the seat. "I do intend to run."

Co-owner, along with her husband, of the Lawton Marketing Group, a full-service advertising and design agency, Edwards has already shown her commitment to the Lawton community in the 5 years she has lived here with her husband, Coby Edwards and their two children.

Her husband was born and raised in Lawton and her in-laws live here. Another reason that the Edwardses decided to move to Lawton was to leave "the rat race in Dallas behind," she said. When she lived in Dallas and was employed by a marketing agency, she worked 50 to 60 hours a week and her commute was 1 hours a day, which kept her from becoming involved in community service.

Despite building her business almost from scratch starting with just one client in 2012 to having 13 full-time employees and clients in 44 states now "being self-employed and living in a town with a slower pace" has allowed Edwards to become very involved in the community and especially with the schools.