An educator's education

After more than 12 years as a teacher and with a 25-year gap between stopping and then starting college courses, Marty McCoy will receive her elementary education degree during Cameron University's graduation ceremony Friday evening.

"I wouldn't have done it if Cameron had not been here," McCoy said, explaining that without Cameron, she probably would have "taken the path of least resistance" and not finished her degree.

Being a lawyer was her goal when she entered the University of Mississippi in 1985. Little did she know that teaching would give her a 12-year career by the time she returned to school in 2012 to finish her Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education degree.

Her years of teaching without a degree started with homeschooling her own children in Hawaii, then being a substitute teacher for Lawton Public Schools and a full-time classroom teacher at Lawton Christian Academy before it received accreditation.

Life happens and the Cameron connection

After high school "I went straight to college for two year and then got married," she said. With her husband already in the military, they immediately moved, a fact of life for military families.

Living at Fort Polk in Louisiana, McCoy she tried to continue her degree at McNeese State University even though not all her credits transferred. A two-hour each way, three-days a week commute limited her to one semester.

New orders transferred the couple to Hawaii, but college seemed out of the question because of the long drive time to the university there and "I wasn't willing to make that sacrifice," she said.

In 1997, after some other station moves, the now, four-member McCoy family Bennie, Marty, Sarah and Brandon returned to Hawaii.

Because Brandon would turn 5 before the last day of the year, he was eligible to start kindergarten in August of the same year.

"So we put him into school and quickly pulled him out," she said, explaining at the time Hawaiian schools were not very good. "There were great cultural experiences, but at the time, the schools were facing difficult situations. It was one of those battles we chose not to deal with."

Although he was young socially, he was academically ahead and McCoy and her husband felt they could provide schooling that would allow their children to stay in the right grades when they returned to the mainland.

She not only taught her own children, she also teamed with a friend and ran a once-a-month homeschool group, offering group activities such as spelling bees and geography fairs.

The connection to Cameron University began when the family transferred to Lawton in 2002.

"The entire reason we moved to Lawton ... was because of Cameron's ROTC," she said. The then, Sgt. 1st Class Bennie McCoy "was assigned as a instructor for the Cameron ROTC program."

With both children in LPS schools, McCoy said she found herself at loose ends.

In 2003, she started substitute teaching at Lawton Public Schools and applied to Lawton Christian School as a substitute too.

"I was able to work about my kids school schedules and bring in some income," she said. "That is when I started thinking I really could do this."

As a substitute, she worked in the LPS elementary, middle then junior high and high schools. Then in 2005, all that stopped.

Lawton Christian Schools offered me a full-time classroom position, she said. The curriculum that Lawton Christian was using was "the same curriculum I had used with home schooling."

When Lawton Christian got their accreditation, she had to leave because she didn't have a degree. So she found a job in Cameron University's public media office in 2010.

Lessons learned: Don't assume and it's never too late

Working in the media office and researching answers for callers, McCoy happened upon an answer that shocked her.