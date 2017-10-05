Education students awarded scholarships

You are here

Wed, 05/10/2017 - 3:52am Staff

The Cameron University Department of Education recently honored its students with awards, scholarships and tuition waivers.

Award recipients are:

Student of the Year in their master's programs: Isabel Allen, Elgin; Chad Wilson, Duncan; Stefany McAvoy, Lawton;

Most Caring Student: Early Childhood Education, Yolanda Felton, Lawton; Elementary Education, Marty McCoy, Lawton;

Academic Achievement Awards: Early Childhood Education, Shelbey Dismuke, Lawton Fort Sill; Elementary Education, Gina Soto, Lawton Fort Sill;

Most Committed Student Award: Early Childhood Education, Kristi McMillin, Lawton; Elementary Education, Raven Hatton of Pearland, Texas;

Tuition waivers: Lauren Hayes, Blair; Megan Heinrich, Bray-Doyle; Shannon Green, Claremore; Kristi Krumweide, Claremore; Jordan Lahmeyer, Claremore; Eric Paul, Claremore; Kaylee Claunch, Gotebo; Lauren Anderson, Lawton Fort Sill; Jenna Lane, Lawton Fort Sill; Gina Soto, Lawton Fort Sill; Christa Sparks, Marlow; Hayley White, Pryor; Daniele Harrell, Talala; 

Bernice Pittman Moss Endowed Scholarship in Teacher Education: Autumn Ritter, Claremore;

Heinz Family Endowed Scholarship: Whitney Taylor, Duncan;

Scottish Rite Scholarship: Megan Medlinger, Hastings; Whitney Taylor, Duncan; Shelbey Dismuke, Lawton Fort Sill; Gina Soto, Lawton Fort Sill; Christa Sparks, Marlow; 

