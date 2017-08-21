Eclipse heightens interest in science for elementary kids

MARLOW They weren't really worried about a monster gobbling up the sun, but kids at Marlow Elementary let out hoots and hollers just the same as they watched the solar eclipse on Monday.

Fifth-grade history teacher Jessie Genn explained why. In the days leading up to Monday, she said, youngsters at the school learned not just about celestial science but also some legends and myths about eclipses that have passed down through the ages, like one that had it that the sun might only disappear if a hungry monster came along to eat it. Making noise, she said, was once thought to be a way for people to scare the monster off and save the sun.

And so the kids howled and growled, which just added to the fun of what was already an exciting day at Marlow Elementary.

The Marlow Parent Teacher Organization certainly did its part to make the day memorable. Science teacher Laurie Eveland said the PTO bought special glasses, enough to ensure that each of the 739 boys and girls at Marlow Elementary would be able to witness firsthand as the moon blotted out about 85 percent of the sun shortly after 1 p.m.