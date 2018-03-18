Easter egg hunt slated March 31

The Southern Kiowa Chamber will sponsor the Mountain Park Easter Egg Hunt at 2:30 p.m. March 31 at the Main Pavilion of Glenwood Park in Mountain Park.

Hunters will be grouped by age: 2 and under, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, and 10 and over. There will be prize eggs for baskets donated by chamber members. Children should take their own Easter baskets to the hunt.

Some eggs will include tickets for prize Easter baskets to be given away as part of the chamber's "Adopt an Easter Basket" program. Any business, individual and school group or organization can fill up the prize baskets with goodies for the Easter holiday at a table set up at All America Bank in Snyder. The filled baskets may be taken to the bank by March 30. Donors are encouraged to attach a business card or note with their names or organizations.