Early voting begins today in Comanche tribal balloting

Early voting begins today for Comanche voters wishing to cast ballots in the tribe's postponed general election.

Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Elder Center, 1107 SW H. Voting also will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Complex's Higher Education Conference Center, 9 miles north of Lawton.

Regular voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the following polling sites throughout Comanche Country: Lawton, Comanche Nation Tribal Complex New Conference Room; Anadarko, Comanche Nation Outreach Office, 117 SW 2nd; Apache, Apache Community Center, Julia Mahseet Road; Cache, Cahoma Building, 752 NW Quanah Parker Road; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City Outreach Office, 7390 S. Walker, Suite G; Walters, Comanche Nation Community Center, 905 E. Missouri.

The election was originally scheduled for May 13. According to a statement by the Comanche Business Committees, the company used for printing ballots published two "misprint mistakes" on ballots sent to absentee voters living at-large. The solution, according to the statement, was to print a new ballot with corrections, add potential legal counsel candidates to the ballot and to have the election June 3.

On the ballot

The ballot includes two yes/no questions and the proposed $62.8 million fiscal year 2017-2018 line-item budget.

Comanche Business Committee nominees are, according to the Business Committee statement:

• Secretary/treasurer: Audrey Whitefeather, Robert Tippeconnie.

• Seat No. 3: Ronald Red Elk, Darrell Kosechequetah, Tina Cook.

• Seat No. 4: Clyde Narcomey, Jack Codopony.