Early voting begins; Lawton tech center seeking increased funding

Early voting for the April 3 special elections in six Southwest Oklahoma counties will be held on Thursday and Friday.

Voters in Comanche, Tillman, Greer and Stephens counties, as well as those in Snyder school district in Kiowa County and Big Pasture school district in Cotton County can vote at their county courthouse during early voting Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On April 3, those who didn't vote during early voting can vote at their assigned precincts.

County courthouses will be open for voting on Friday, even though it is Good Friday, said Amy Sims, Comanche County Courthouse secretary.

Eligible voters can cast their votes for the following elections:

Great Plains Technology Center is requesting an increase in its building fund millage levy, from 4 mils to 5 mils, which will raise approximately $790,000 annually beginning in 2019. The Great Plains district includes all of Comanche and Tillman counties, as well as Synder school district in Kiowa Country and Big Pasture school district in Cotton County. Those residing in Comanche County, can vote at the county courthouse, room 206, 315 SW 5th Street.

Bond elections in Indiahoma, Comanche

Indiahoma Public Schools in Comanche County have a proposed $430,000 bond issue on the ballot. The funds will be used for facility improvements.

• Comanche Public Schools in Stephens County has two bond propositions on the ballot for a total of $1.99 million: Proposition 1, is for $835,000 to be used for security and instructional technology; Proposition 2 is for $1,1555,000 for the acquisition of new school buses.