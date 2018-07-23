Eagle Scout builds new benches for EE Center

Have a seat, please.

For his recent Eagle Scout project, Anthony Dreadfulwater of Elgin guided a team effort to give the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge a set of new benches in front of the Environmental Education Center.

The EE Center is where the "Leave No Trace" concept and the mission and management of this and other wildlife refuges are taught. It's one of the few places on the refuge that is handicapped-accessible, but as Anthony noted, the benches that were there before had become a safety hazard.