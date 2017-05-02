Duncan Chamber releases business guide for new year

The Duncan Chamber of Commerce has released its 2017 Community Profile and Business Guide and is drumming up support for its annual community banquet, scheduled this year for March 28.

The slick, 72-page community profile, featuring a cover photo of sculptor Paul Moore's massive "On the Chisholm Trail" monument in front of the Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, includes not only articles and information about local government services, helpful non-profit organizations, schools and businesses, but it also includes a lot of history of Duncan and ideas about places to see and things to do. It also includes an alphabetical listing with contact information and descriptions of hundreds of local businesses. Copies of the publication are available at the chamber office at 911 Walnut.

Chairman Pennye Slover said about 500 businesses, organizations and individuals are members of the chamber. She welcomed several new members during a recent breakfast gathering of chamber members and supporters held at the Simmons Center.

Slover said planning is continuing for the banquet, to begin at 7 p.m. at the Simmons Center. She added that it's important to secure tickets early for the popular event, during which Duncan's citizens of the year and others are honored. Businesses that have made significant improvements and individuals who have exemplified community spirit are presented with awards. For information call Sandy Stewart at 580-255-3644 or send email dun-canccduncanchamber.com.