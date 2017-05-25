DUI checkpoint planned in Lawton area

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this weekend and a checkpoint will be set up to ENDUI.

The ENDUI Prevention teams will conduct a DUI checkpoint somewhere in the Lawton area Saturday. The checkpoint will coincide with regular patrols aimed at impaired drivers. Several local and county law enforcement agencies will be assisting, said Trooper Nathan Mackey, coordinator.

Impaired driving took the lives of 170 people on state roadways in 2015, Mackey said, and the risks and consequences of impaired driving "are far too serious." Law enforcement will have a no-tolerance policy.

"The goal is to have a highly visible ENDUI program that will discourage people who have been drinking or using impairing substances from getting behind the wheel," Mackey said, "and to address those who do make a poor decision to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs."