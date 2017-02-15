Drug, neglect case filed

A man who told police he was selling drugs to pay child support and legal fees was arrested following a traffic stop.

That arrest also led to a child neglect complaint against his girlfriend.

Police Sgt. Matthew Whittington stopped a car Friday at the intersection of Southwest 7th Street and Lee Boulevard. K-9 Officer Brittany Schulte arrived as backup and her dog indicated drugs might be present, according to Whittington's report, and officers found a dark-colored backpack with three bags of marijuana, a Xanax pill, a scale, and multiple plastic bags.

During an interview, the driver said he had been selling marijuana for approximately two years in order to help pay child support and legal fees, according to the police report. He also told officers he had approximately 6 ounces of marijuana, guns and $3,000 in cash at home, where he lived with his girlfriend and two children.

Detectives Kim Morton and Jeff Hall who were watching the man's home in the 300 block of Northwest 40th Street saw a woman leave the house and put a child in a vehicle, according to the police report. When she returned, they told her that her boyfriend had been arrested and asked about the whereabouts of the other child. She told them she had left her 4-year-old daughter in the house asleep while she took her other child to school.