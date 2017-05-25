Drowning investigated at local lake

Lawton police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon drowning at Lake Lawtonka.

Gary Watkins, 63, was pronounced dead near Robinson's Landing, said Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer. Watkins had a boathouse in the cove area.

Officers were called around 3 p.m. to the northwestern portion of the lake on the report of a drowning.

Questions about what led up to the man's drowning and other details remain unanswered. Jenkins said the LPD dive team was not called out for a recovery.

"Detectives were called out to process the scene and investigation is still ongoing," he said. "More information will be released when it becomes available."

Jenkins said Watkins' family has been notified.