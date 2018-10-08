Drivers will face challenges near two Ike schools

Parents and bus drivers for two west Lawton schools will face driving challenges beginning today with the start of the 2018-2019 school year.

The Southwest 52nd Street expansion is well under way, and the infrastructure work that has to be done before the road can be rebuilt most notably, relocating and rebuilding waterlines, sewer mains and stormwater drainage structures are still being worked on and that construction has left a narrower roadway and deep trenches on the west side of the street. That will affect Eisenhower High School and Eisenhower Elementary schools, which are located along Southwest 52nd Street.