Driver cited in accident that killed motorcyclist

The driver of a car involved in a fatal accident has been cited on a complaint of failure to yield to oncoming traffic, according to a Lawton police report.

A motorcyclist, Logan McLain, 22, of Lawton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident Friday at Northwest Morford Drive and Gore Boulevard.

The driver of the car, Helen Perez, told police she was at the stop sign on Morford Drive facing south, according to the police report. She said she intended to turn left onto Gore and looked left to see if it was clear to enter the intersection. She said she saw a motorcycle in the distance and looked right and saw that it was clear to the right and she entered the intersection. She said that when she looked back to the left, the motorcycle was striking her vehicle, according to the police report.

Drugs, guns foundin search of home

In a separate case, police reported finding methamphetamine and dozens of prescription pills while serving a search warrant on a central Lawton home Tuesday.

According to a police report, detectives with the Special Operations Section found the drugs at 113 NE Arlington. Officers reported a case with nine baggies of methamphetamine, with a total weight of about ounce; a jacket with a bag containing 4 grams of methamphetamine; 28 Alprazolam pills; 28 Zolpidem pills; nine Trazodone pills; 11 Tramadol pills; 2 Viagra pills; and 44 hydrocodone pills. The report also said police found two guns and some gun parts, as well as a marijuana grinder and a digital scale.

Three people were arrested on various drug and weapons complaints, including maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled dangerous substances and methamphetamine trafficking, according to the report.