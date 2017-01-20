You are here

Drinking leads to knife incident in city

Fri, 01/20/2017 - 3:46am Staff

Lawton police investigated a stabbing that occurred Wednesday at a northwest Lawton apartment.

Police Officer Marcus Rucker was called to a Lawton hospital, where a man said he'd been stabbed by his girlfriend following an argument. According to the report, the man said he was stabbed four times and was driven to the hospital by a friend.

Hospital emergency room staff said the victim's wounds appeared to be superficial cuts, according to the report. The man said both had been drinking at the time; he declined to file charges.

