Dream comes true with opening of restaurant

Talisha Adams always dreamed of opening a restaurant in Lawton, and it's now a dream come true.

Her new restaurant is at 2702 W. Gore and is called Ms. Tee's Cajun Soul Food. The restaurant's motto is "Food from the heart that feeds the soul."

Adams owned and operated a food truck that was called Ms. Tee's Cajun Cuisine. When an opportunity arose for her to own her own storefront restaurant, she took it.

"We opened on December 22nd," said Telecia Kennedy, Adams' partner in the business. "Ms. Tee's dream of opening a restaurant and my dream of being on the business end has finally happened. We always want to make sure the customer is satisfied and we want to give back to the community with fresh, not generic, foods."

Ms. Tee's menu is varied and includes fried fish, red beans and rice, po'boy sandwiches, pork chop sandwiches, fried shrimp baskets, pork chop sandwiches, large chicken and shrimp salads, hot wings, cornbread, smothered cabbage, salads, and french fries.

"In February, we will begin featuring Seafood Saturdays," Kennedy said. "We will be open from 12-3 p.m. and will feature crab boils, shrimp, catfish, crawfish, and oysters."

Hours of business are from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.