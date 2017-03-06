Downpour floods city streets

Flash flooding was reported in the Lawton area Friday morning after more than 5 inches of rain fell in some areas.

Sgt. Tim Jenkins, public information officer for the Lawton Police Department, reported that South 11th Street was flooded along with some other locations throughout the city. He said police officers conducted a few water rescues, but could not provide an exact number. Barricades to direct traffic away from flooded areas were up in various locations around the city, including Northwest Ferris Avenue between Laird Avenue and Parkview Boulevard, and the East Cache Creek bridge on Northeast Rogers Lane.

Ashleigh Hensch, Comanche County public information officer, reported that although heavy rains were reported in rural areas of Comanche County, there were no reports of extensive flooding outside the city of Lawton. She said the runoff from the early morning rains was receding by early afternoon.

"We did have eight water rescues, including one from a home at Southwest 11th and J in Lawton, and all others were from vehicles," she said. "That is a lot lower number than last year's floods."

Hensch said she attributed the lower number of water rescues on Friday to a policy by Comanche County dispatch to only call for responses to emergency life-threatening rescues. She said there were no reports of flood damage in rural areas of the county or from other cities. She did report that after the heavy rains, about six floodgates were opened by about 3 inches at Lake Ellsworth.

The City of Lawton Public Works Department confirmed that the lake's floodgates were opened after heavy rains hit the area.

"We opened three gates for 6 inches each at 1:30 p.m.," said Afsaneh Jabbar, City of Lawton water and wastewater director.

Hensch said anyone who has confirmed damage caused by the storm should report it to the Comanche County Emergency Management by calling 355-0535 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Few problems in northern Comanche County

No injuries or accidents were reported in Fletcher or Elgin. Heavy rain dropped between 3 to 6 inches in some areas, but travelers avoided low-water crossings and remained safe on the roads.

Medicine Park, which has been the victim of severe flooding the last two spring seasons, escaped relatively unscathed. According to the Oklahoma Mesonet, the cobblestone community received 1.65 inches of rain. However, runoff helped swell Medicine Creek to create a strong current, which forced the closure of the Bath Lake swimming area Friday. The popular summer attraction will remain closed until the water levels drop.

Accidents in Cotton County

Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson estimates there were four accidents in Cotton County Friday due to wet conditions.

"From the Comanche County line down this way, they had wreck after wreck," Simpson said Friday afternoon. He said some of his officers were out working some of the wrecks while he was tied up on other business. As far as he had heard, most of the accidents in his area resulted in no injuries.

"Nothing major," Simpson said. "I think just sheet metal, mostly."

Shawn Strange, former emergency manager and current city manager for Walters, said he was appointed interim emergency manager during a special meeting Thursday evening.