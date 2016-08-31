Donor may win Bedlam game tickets

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) has kicked off its annual Bedlam donation campaign.

From now through Nov. 30, anyone who donates will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Bedlam football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys Dec. 3 in Norman. Each donor also will receive a free OU crimson or OSU orange T-shirt. Anyone who is healthy and at least 16 can donate. The local center is at 211 SW A Ave. Walk-ins are welcome.