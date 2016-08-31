You are here

Home » News » Local » Donor may win Bedlam game tickets

Donor may win Bedlam game tickets

Wed, 08/31/2016 - 3:04am Staff

The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) has kicked off its annual Bedlam donation campaign. 

From now through Nov. 30, anyone who donates will be entered to win a pair of tickets to the Bedlam football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and Oklahoma State Cowboys Dec. 3 in Norman. Each donor also will receive a free OU crimson or OSU orange T-shirt. Anyone who is healthy and at least 16 can donate. The local center is at  211 SW A Ave. Walk-ins are welcome.

Continue reading on the Daily Edition

The Lawton Constitution

102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK
Classifieds: (580) 357-9545
Circulation: (580) 353-6397
Switchboard: (580) 353-0620