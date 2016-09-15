Donated shoes to be put to good use

Donating some of those old shoes collecting dust in the bottom of the closet could help not only families in developing countries, but also man's best friend in our own backyard.

Rainbow Bridge Can Wait Animal Rescue has partnered with WoofTracks Shoes for Shelters & Rescues, a charity with the goal of helping raise awareness for dogs in shelters and rescues across the country. Monika Hoover, a member of Rainbow Bridge, said people can donate new, gently worn or used shoes in several locations across the area.

"WoofTrax will donate $1,000 for every 2,500 pairs of shoes donated to Rainbow Bridge," she said.

Rainbow Bridge is at full capacity and can no longer accept additional animals. The shelter hosts regular adoption events at PetSmart, but more dogs are abandoned than the shelter can find homes for. Hoover said the donation opportunities offered by WoofTrax will help buy food and supplies for the shelter's dogs until forever homes can be found for them.