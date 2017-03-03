DOC director speaks in Lawton, makes case for big budget increase

Joe Allbaugh, director of the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, spoke to the Lawton/Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce Thursday about the agency's outline of funding and facility needs it will submit to the Oklahoma Legislature during the current legislative session.

Allbaugh said 94 percent of inmates in state prisons will ultimately be released and returned to society after their sentences are completed, and they need programs while incarcerated to become productive citizens once released. Such programs also reduce the risk of inmates being sent back to prison, he said.

Allbaugh said the DOC's facilities include prisons, halfway houses and community centers with a staff of over 4,000. Due to low pay, there is a 25 percent overall turnover rate and a 40 percent turnover rate for correctional officers. He said starting pay for DOC employees is currently $12.78 per hour, well below the average pay of over $15 per hour in eight surrounding states.

"You can actually go to work for 7-Eleven and get a higher starting pay," he said.

Allbaugh said that 37 percent of families of DOC employees qualify for food stamps due to the low pay, which he said has changed very little over the past 10 years.

Effects of agency understaffing

Allbaugh said the agency is understaffed, with one employee per 200 inmates and an average workload of 127 cases for the state's probation and parole officers.

"We are the ugly stepchild of Oklahoma government," he said, in comparing the pay of DOC employees to that of employees of other state agencies.

Allbaugh said in addition to higher turnover and low pay for staff members, the agency is also in many ways operating much as it has since it was started in 1967 during the administration of then-Gov. Dewey Bartlett. He said many files for the agency's 61,000 inmates still consist of paper copies and that some of the DOC's computer systems were installed some 20 years ago.

"We need to work to bring our agency into the 21st century," he said. "We are so far behind, it's not even funny."

Allbaugh said one consequence of outdated filing methods and programs is that errant inmate releases have occurred due to information not been updated.