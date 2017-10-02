DNA science helps ease heartbreak

Adviser to King of Saudi Arabia Ed Huffine, a Cameron University alumnus, shared his experiences of transforming forensic science on a global scale Thursday evening with Cameron students, faculty and guests.

Huffine, vice president of Bode Technology, presented the topic "Advancements in Chemistry Transforming the Role of Humanitarian Assistance" at the Science Complex on the CU campus.

Huffine's presentation was one of a series of lectures in a symposium entitled "Cameron University Alumni Improving People's Lives Through the Transforming Power of Chemistry," hosted by the Cameron Chemistry, Physics and Engineering Department.

The department received a grant to host the event, and graduates of the department served as the keynote speakers on Feb. 9-10.

Cameron University Professor of Chemistry Ann Nalley introduced Huffine, who grew up in Southwest Oklahoma.

After Huffine graduated from Cameron, he attended the University of Oklahoma, where he earned a master's degree in biochemistry in 1990.

In 2014, he received an honorary Ph.D from the University of Wisconsin.

He has held various positions in his field, including the Chief of Section at the Armed Forces DNA Identification Laboratory, a senior member of an NGO, a government contractor and an independent contractor, a position he currently holds.

His positions have enabled him to travel to places such as Zimbabwe, Bosnia, Uganda, Juba, Mauritius, Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

Huffine focused his lecture on DNA's power to accurately identify missing persons, specifically those who bodies are in mass graves post-war.

He said DNA experts first began using DNA to identify missing person in the early 1990s.

"Before DNA, it was usually presumptive evidence or circumstantial evidence," he said. "Sometimes, you'd have dental records you could pair. Sometimes you did not. The DNA became much stronger. DNA replaced all these other sciences and is now known as the 'gold standard.'"

Huffine learned how to use DNA to identify missing persons while employed with the U.S. Armed Forces, before departing to Bosnia to put his knowledge into practice.

"I remember, in the mid-1990s, sitting in my living room and watching Sarajevo being shelled and all the atrocities and all the mass murders that were occurring in Bosnia," he said. "I was working for the U.S. Armed Forces, and someone walked in my office and gave me a flier that said they needed someone to commit to one year to go to Bosnia."

Huffine's mission in Bosnia was to determine if DNA could identify the victims of genocide.

"I'm a DNA expert. That's what my training was," he said. "They began to introduce duties, including overseeing exhumation of mass graves. I'm not an anthropologist. I'm not an archeologist, but how you treat these bodies and how you recover them can then directly impact a DNA-led system."