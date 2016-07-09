Diver makes scary find at lake

A sport diver was diving at Lake Elmer Thomas Recreation Area (LETRA) on Monday when he came across what he believed to be munitions under water, according to Keith Pannell, media specialist with the Fort Sill Public Affairs Office.

The diver brought the items up and put them on the shore, then called the Fort Sill Military Police. The MPs called Fort Sill's 761st Explosive Ordnance Detachment. Members arrived and took control of the items.

The items were determined to be propellant, basically black powder, that were rendered harmless when they were submerged in the water years ago.

There was never any danger to the public.