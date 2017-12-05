Diamond Brigade Run slated June 3

Fort Sill's 75th Field Artillery (FA) Brigade will have its 38th annual Diamond Brigade Run on June 3.

The run includes a half marathon race at 9 a.m. and a 5K color dash at 10:30 a.m. The race will begin from 75th FA Brigade Headquarters at the corner of Koehler Loop and Crane Avenue.

The half marathon is on one of the area's only certified half marathon routes. It takes Babcock Road, Wilson Street and Burill Road to hit Mow-Way Road into McKenzie Hill Road to the turnaround point and back.

The 5K is a fun event for the whole family. It takes Babcock Road, Wilson Street, Burill Road and Mow-Way Road to Cubbison Road, Miner Road and back onto Burill Road to loop back along Babcock Road to the finish line. Color points are at the start and along the 5k route to ensure runners get a full coating of colors.

All roads are fully paved. Race chips and timing are available for both races, with medals awarded for the top competitors and participation medals for all half marathon runners.

Early registration

Early registration is available at https://sill.armymwr.com/ through May 30. Registration is also available the morning of the races at 5:15 a.m. at 75th FA Brigade Headquarters, where packet pickup will begin at 7 a.m.