Diabetes education program on calendar

The Southwest Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative will present a free Diabetes Empowerment Education Program starting at 10 a.m. or 2 p.m. each Wednesday March 8-April 12.

Class size is limited so those who would like to attend should contact Emele Torres at 699-3976 to sign up. This program will be presented in their offices at 3811 W. Gore, Suite 8. Classes are two hours.

"The Diabetes Empowerment Program provides comprehensive education on how to better manage diabetes," Torres said. "Through this interactive class, you will take control of your health by learning how to help control your diabetes with proper diet, exercise and medication."