DEQ hosts Lawton forum on water regulations

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality is going to Oklahomans to outline proposed changes to state water regulations, and Lawton hosted a session Wednesday to give area residents and water experts a chance to offer comments.

Lawton's Wednesday session was the first of three public meetings planned around the state to highlight proposed updates to public water supply regulations, rules of practice and procedure, and new regulations to govern storage of water in aquifers, a topic that interests many people in drought-plagued western Oklahoma. Additional meetings are set Thursday in Tulsa and Friday in Oklahoma City at the DEQ office.

Mark Hildebrand, environmental programs manager, and Saba Tahmassebi, agency chief engineer, with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (ODEQ), said the proposals are the result of months of work by the Water Quality Managers Advisory Council, a diverse group which includes representatives ranging from the Oklahoma and U.S. Geological Survey and a water engineer from Kansas City, to members of the Corporation Commission and Department of Agriculture.

Hildebrand said the council is slated to vote on the proposed upgrades at its September meeting, then if those regulations are approved forward them to members of

See the Oklahoma Legislature for inclusion in proposed bills that will be considered in the 2018 session.

While the proposals include changes to existing law to reflect public water supply construction standards and operations, those proposals are updates to existing statutes. The regulations set for storage of water in aquifers are new and reflect an interest in alternative water sources that are being researched by Lawton water officials and experts in other communities because of a historic drought that took most ground-level water sources to dangerously low levels.

Dubbed ASR (aquifer storage and recovery) the regulations set a five-stage permitting process that would allow entities approved by ODEQ to storage water that they had captured (most notably, waters from heavy rains) in aquifers, in effect using those aquifers as underground storage tanks until the water is needed. The regulations also set treatment guidelines for the water so it doesn't contaminate aquifers and construction criteria for the facilities that treat the water and the infrastructure use to take it underground.

Tahmassebi said the regulations reflect work that began more than two years ago, as state water officials began discussing water options in the face of historic drought.

"It was all driven by drought," Tahmassebi said, of efforts by ODEQ and others to create a holistic approach to efforts to conserve water rather than lose water that is stored ground-level sources (such as lakes) to evaporation, or to runoff because there is no place to store it.

Afsaneh Jabbar, director of water/wastewater for the City of Lawton, has said the ability to store what is now runoff in aquifers could give Lawton the security it needs when the next drought hits.